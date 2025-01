ADVERTISEMENT

Netflix reported fourth-quarter revenues of $10.2 billion, a 16 percent year-on-year gain, adding almost 19 million subs in the period to reach more than 302 million.

Content highlights in the period include season two of Squid Game, the film Carry-On and the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight, with live programming and games among its priorities for 2025. For Q1 2025, the streaming giant is forecasting revenues of $10.4 billion.

“Our business remains intensely competitive with many formidable competitors across traditional entertainment and big tech,” the company said in its letter to shareholders. “We’re fortunate that we don’t have distractions like managing declining linear networks and, with our focus and continued investment, we have good and improving product/market fit around the world. We have to continue to improve all aspects of Netflix—more series and films our members love, a great product experience, increased sophistication in our plans and pricing strategy (including more advertising capabilities)—and grow into new areas like live programming and games. If we do that well, we believe we’ll have an increasingly valuable company—for consumers, creators and shareholders.”

The advertising tier delivered more than half of new sign-ups in the markets it is available in, and the platform is rolling out an “Extra Member with Ads” offering in 10 of the 12 countries it offers an ad tier in. It is also increasing prices in the U.S., Canada, Portugal and Argentina.

U.S. and Canada revenues in Q4 rose 4 percent to $4.5 billion with a member base of 89.6 million, a gain of 4.82 million. In EMEA, the platform added 5 million subs to reach 101.1 million, with revenues rising 3 percent to $3.3 billion. LatAm revenues slipped by 7 percent to $1.2 billion, but the platform added 4.15 million members to reach 53.3 million. AsiaPac revenues were flat at $1.2 billion, with 4.94 million subs additions to reach a total of 57.5 million.