Deutsche Telekom and RTL Deutschland have extended their alliance for another five years, keeping RTL+ Premium part of the MagentaTV package.

RTL+ topped 6 million paying subs in Germany at the end of 2024, with 649 million hours viewed. The streaming platform is automatically included in most MagentaTV plans, with subs able to upgrade to RTL+ Max, which also includes music and audiobooks, for €7 a month. MagentaTV customers also have access to RTL Deutschland’s portfolio of ten free-TV channels and four pay-TV channels.

Thomas Rabe, CEO of RTL Group, noted, “Our streaming businesses in Germany, France and Hungary continue to grow dynamically in all key dimensions: number of paying subscribers, viewing hours, subscription and advertising revenue. We have defined a clear path to reach profitability with our streaming business in 2026. Renewing the successful cooperation between Deutsche Telekom and RTL Deutschland for another five years contributes significantly to our strategic goals. We will continue to invest in first-class content and start the migration of RTL+ in Germany to the Bedrock streaming technology platform in 2025.”