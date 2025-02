ADVERTISEMENT

In a wide-ranging fireside chat with Netflix’s Bela Bajaria, David Beckham discussed his career and television work at Studio 99 at MIP London this morning.

In the packed-to-capacity Kelvin Theatre, Bajaria, Netflix’s chief content officer, talked to Beckham about the evolution of his career after a rapid-fire round of questions about a range of topics, including what he’s watching (Landman), his favorite movies (Ratatouille and Father of the Bride), his wife’s fondness for U.K. dramas (not his), his passion for cooking and his upcoming 50th birthday.

“As a young kid, my dream was always to be a footballer,” Beckham said of his career path. “I knew I would finish playing at some point, and I wanted to continue to work and build some kind of business. There are a lot of brands I’ve been with for a long time. You have to commit. You have to deliver and focus on what’s important for yourself and what’s important for the brand. It has to be authentic.”

Beckham founded Studio 99 as an outgrowth of his numerous commercial campaigns and appearances in documentaries. “I knew there would be documentaries coming up in the future that I want to make or be part of. Everything we’ve done is relatable, it’s personal, it’s inspirational.”

The studio has produced Fever Pitch: The Rise of the Premier League, Save Our Squad, 99 and the Netflix megahit Beckham.

Bajaria asked Beckham about the rising prominence of sports documentaries. “People can relate to them—there’s inspiration, drama; they are powerful,” he said.

Beckham was moved by the impact of his series on Netflix, with some 50 million views, Bajaria said. He embarked on the doc to mark the ten-year anniversary of his retirement. “People from the ages of 10 to 90 were coming up to me and saying, That is an incredible documentary. The impact of it was incredible.”

He ceded control of the edit to director Fisher Stevens. “I wanted to bring something out that was very open and honest. We did that. I had to be vulnerable. It’s a side I probably never have publicly shown. It was difficult at times.”

Victoria Beckham is now working on her own series for Netflix. “It took a minute to get her to agree to it. She’s one of the hardest-working women I know. She’s been building her business for 20 years. It’s going to see her in a different light. It’s going to see the work she puts into her business, her life, her family. There are so many different elements of this documentary that will surprise people.”