Gaurav Banerjee has been tapped as the new managing director and CEO of Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI), succeeding N.P. Singh.

Banerjee takes on leadership of SPNI on or before August 26, with Singh becoming non-executive chairman through the end of the fiscal year. He was most recently the head of content for Disney+ Hotstar and held several other positions at Star India.

“Under N.P. Singh’s remarkable leadership, SPNI has achieved tremendous success and innovation in the entertainment industry,” Banerjee said. “I am excited to lead talented teams as we explore new frontiers in original programming, enhance our viewers’ experiences, drive our distribution footprint across India, and significantly boost our revenues. Together, we will set new benchmarks in entertainment and deliver exceptional value to our audiences and stakeholders.”

Singh added: “I am immensely proud of the success and innovation SPNI has achieved. I am confident that Gaurav will elevate SPNI’s impressive portfolio to new heights. His visionary approach will undoubtedly continue our legacy of excellence and creativity. I look forward to supporting him and our talented team as we further our impact in content creation, audience engagement, and digital media initiatives. And most importantly, I would like to thank the entire SPNI team for being the fulcrum of our growth and success.”

Ravi Ahuja, chairman of global television studios and president and COO of Sony Pictures Entertainment, noted, “N.P. Singh’s leadership has been instrumental in shaping SPNI into the powerhouse it is today. I am confident that Gaurav Banerjee, with his proven track record and visionary approach, will continue to drive SPNI’s success. Gaurav’s expertise in content creation and strategic leadership will undoubtedly lead SPNI into an exciting new chapter of growth and achievement. We are thrilled to have him at the helm and look forward to the continued success of SPNI under his leadership.”