MIPTV Spotlight: SPI International

ADVERTISEMENT

Starring Aaron Eckhart and Nina Dobrev, The Bricklayer tops SPI International’s MIPTV highlights.

The action-thriller centers on a former CIA operative who is forced out of retirement to unravel an international conspiracy. A dramedy, Best Sellers features Michael Caine as a retired author who reluctantly embarks on a final book tour to help out a young publisher (Aubrey Plaza).

Another comedy in SPI’s catalog, Mack & Rita follows a woman in her 30s who wakes up as a 65-year-old after being struck by lightning. Diane Keaton and Elizabeth Lail star.

“We pay close attention to bringing high-quality, critically acclaimed productions with A-list stars to our audiences globally,” says Berk Uziyel, CEO. “Our portfolio of titles always includes movies with familiar faces that viewers from all over the world can recognize and enjoy.”

“Our highlights for MIPTV have high production values, catering to the needs and tastes of traditional television viewers as well as digital audiences,” adds Uziyel.