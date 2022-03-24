The Roku Channel Orders Comedy from Zoe Lister-Jones

ADVERTISEMENT

The Roku Channel has given a series order for the new comedy series SLIP, created, directed and written by Zoe Lister-Jones.

SLIP tells the story of Mae Cannon, played by Lister-Jones, a thirty-something that finds herself restless inside her marriage. The series follows her through a journey among parallel universes, where she enters new relationships and tries to find her way back to her partner and herself.

The series will be co-produced by Boat Rocker Studios and TeaTime Pictures, founded by Dakota Johnson and Ro Donnelly. It is TeaTime Pictures’ first TV series to go into production.

Colin Davis, head of scripted originals at Roku, said: “Zoe Lister-Jones has written a truly fantastic show with SLIP. It was so easy to say yes to this project, and we are thrilled to partner with Boat Rocker and TeaTime Pictures to bring SLIP to The Roku Channel.”

Steve Lescroart, president of scripted at Boat Rocker Studios, commented: “SLIP is a wonderfully original series from the brilliant creative mind of Zoe Lister-Jones, and we couldn’t be happier to partner with her, Roku and TeaTime to take viewers on a wildly funny and entertaining ride.”

Katie O’Connell, partner at TeaTime Pictures, added: “Zoe is singular in her ability to tell a twisted, hilarious and unexpected love story. We are so happy to be partnered with Zoe, The Roku Channel and Boat Rocker on our first original series.”