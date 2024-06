ADVERTISEMENT

DF1 has struck a deal with AVOD and FAST network wedotv to carry wedotv sports’ live SailGP event coverage.

The feed from wedotv sports will air on DF1, while wedotv sports will carry MotoGP from DF1 as part of its overall content portfolio. In addition, wedotv sports has acquired rights Asian Tour of Golf and the 52 Super Series for its FAST channel and AVOD platform in Germany.

DF1 launched in December of last year.

Currently, wedotv sports is available as a FAST channel on Zattoo, LG, TCL, Joyn, Salt, Teleboy, YalloTV, VIDAA and more in German-speaking territories. In addition to the newly added sports programming, the channel features major German and international horse races and sailing events live.

“SailGP is thrilling and colorful to watch, and we’re delighted to join forces with DF1 to bring the competition to more viewers in Germany,” said Philipp Rotermund, co-CEO of wedotv. “This is a unique partnership that we hope will set the stage for more of its kind that can be mutually beneficial for TV brands like wedotv sports and DF1, as well as for consumers.”