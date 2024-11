ADVERTISEMENT

wedotv has partnered with Agile Content to launch wedotv movies and wedotv BIG stories on Agile TV in Italy.

wedotv movies is a female-skewing movie service. wedotv BIG stories focuses on outdoor survival, reality and cooking shows. They are both available now as FAST channels on Agile TV in Italian and fully customized for the local audience.

Agile Content launched Agile TV earlier this year in partnership with Grupo Tessellis, a joint venture of national telco Linkem-Tiscali and regional telco Convergenze in Italy.

“wedotv entered the Italian TV market last year with the launch of localized versions of our FAST channels and direct-to-consumer AVOD platform on Samsung TV Plus,” said Philipp Rotermund, co-CEO of wedotv. “We are pleased to expand our footprint in the market on Agile TV to reach a whole new audience there. I was immediately impressed with Agile TV’s array of advanced features and we are delighted to be a part of their programming lineup.”

Koldo Unanue, CEO of Agile Content, said, “We are part of Tessellis’s aggressive broadband expansion, so we are focused on building a first-rate lineup of entertainment content for our rapidly growing customer base. wedotv’s FAST channels, featuring top movies and high-quality non-fiction programming, are precisely the kind of quality services we want to populate this service with to distinguish it in the market.”