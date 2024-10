ADVERTISEMENT

During a keynote at MIPCOM, The Mediapro Studio’s Laura Fernández Espeso and JC Acosta unveiled the company’s U.S. and Canadian outfit’s slate of English-language series, documentaries and films for 2025.

The upcoming scripted slate includes Witness 36, a spy thriller from Evan Katz (24); Son of the Bridge, Juan José Campanella’s English-language remake of his Oscar-nominated 2001 film; Screaming Ball of Chaos, a female-led comedy about a chaotic woman’s bank-robbing spree; and Mother Wolf, a family drama starring Melissa Leo (The Fighter).

Witness 36, based on the short story by Natacha Caravia, is a cat-and-mouse thriller in which a woman who creates identities for an international witness protection program finds herself in a chase across the globe with one of her own creations. It is developed for the screen by Daniel Burman (Yosi, the Regreatful Spy) and Katz and executive produced by Michael Nozik (The Motorcycle Diaries, Syriana).

Son of the Bridge, written and directed by Campanella, takes place in Miami and centers on a dissatisfied 40-year-old who finds himself in the Cuban Sandwich Generation as he tries to balance his separation, parenthood and caring for his parents.

Screaming Ball of Chaos is the latest scripted series from Juliet McDaniel, whose last book, Mr. and Mrs. American Pie, became the Apple TV+ hit Palm Royale. Screaming Ball of Chaos is a modern-day Bonnie and Clyde story and centers on a chaos-loving woman with a dark past who enlists a male stripper in a bank-robbing spree.

In director Suzi Yoonessi’s Mother Wolf, Leo stars as a retired grandmother who unexpectedly becomes the caretaker of her grandchildren. It also stars Matt Walsh (Veep), Arian Moyaed (Succession), Kat Cunning (Marry Me, The Deuce) and Mary Stuart Masterson (Five Nights at Freddy’s, Fried Green Tomatoes). Producers include Alexander Stegmaier (Mutt), Amanda Marshall (Swiss Army Man, Don’t Think Twice) and Leo.

Other scripted titles coming in 2025 are Is There No Place on Earth for Me?, a feature written and directed by John Turturro, and I Love the Prime Minister, a half-hour comedy set in Canada, with Matt Hastings (The Handmaid’s Tale, Shadowhunters) as showrunner.

Is There No Place on Earth for Me?, which will be written and directed by Turturro, dives into the mind of a woman trapped in the grip of schizophrenia and follows as her family struggles to navigate the mental health system during a New York City blackout. It is based on a true story and Susan Sheehan’s Pulitzer Prize-winning book of the same name. Turturro will also star.

I Love the Prime Minister, meanwhile, is a half-hour comedy about a single female Canadian Prime Minister, following as she juggles the pressures of leadership with the challenges of modern dating. Matt Hastings is showrunner, and Tina Hastings (Fallen) is writer.

The unscripted slate features the true-crime docuseries Hollywood Suicide: Robert Blake and the long-running game show Catch Me If You Can.

Directed by Tom Donahue (Mafia Spies, Casting By), Hollywood Suicide: Robert Blake explores the life and controversies surrounding the titular actor, who went from starring in films and series such as In Cold Blood and Barreta to being accused of the 2001 murder of his wife, Bonny Lee Bakley. It is produced in partnership with CreativeChaos.

These titles were presented during a keynote panel led by Espeso, CEO of The Mediapro Studio, and Acosta, head of the company’s U.S. and Canada outfits. They were joined on stage by Campanella and Katz, who talked about each of their new projects.

“The high quality of the content and talent presented today reflect our strong commitment to creating English-language content from our new headquarters in L.A. and our production centers in New York and Miami,” Espeso said. “As part of Grup Mediapro, we have access to numerous internal resources, which place us in a unique position in the market, with extensive infrastructure in Europe, Latin America and the U.S., allowing us to combine local expertise and global perspective to create universal content.”