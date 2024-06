ADVERTISEMENT

The French-language entertainment network TV5MONDE has inked a five-year access renewal deal with the United Nations.

Through this relationship, delegates, non-governmental organizations, media and staff at UN Headquarters in New York will continue to have free access to the French-language television channel TV5MONDE Info. This includes international news coverage from TV5MONDE partners in French-speaking nations around the world, along with newscasts and current affairs programming produced by TV5MONDE’s news department.

TV5MONDE CEO Yves Bigot said, “TV5MONDE has access to an unmatched breadth of news programming in French, thanks to our partnerships with public services from five countries, along with our own news productions. We are honored to be continuing this agreement with the UN, allowing us to further showcase important and unique perspectives from the French-speaking world.”