Québec’s PVP Media has launched its new distribution arm, PVP Distribution, headed up by Johanna Veysset.

Founded by industry veterans François Trudel and Vincent Leroux, PVP Distribution specializes in the global distribution of documentaries and children’s content, with a catalog that includes media from its parent company and other Canadian producers. The distributor plans to expand its offering with acquisitions from international partners.

Veysset oversees international sales and acquisitions.

Support for the new distribution arm comes from the Québecor Fund and the Canada Media Fund.