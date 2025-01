ADVERTISEMENT

Apple has signed a deal with the French government committing it to further supporting the production of European and original French-language programs.

The four-year agreement will see Apple invest 20 percent of its annual net sales generated in France into local and European audiovisual productions; 70 percent of this investment will fund independent productions, ensuring French and European creators maintain the intellectual property rights to their work.

The commitment is to obligations laid out in France’s 2021 SMAD decree, which covers investment quotas and media windows for all subscription-based, pay-per-view and free VOD services operating in the country.

French regulator Arcom acknowledged Apple TV+’s commitment to animation and documentaries. It called for similar agreements to be signed in addition to those already in place with Apple, Amazon and Netflix.