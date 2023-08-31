Mediapro’s Laura Fernández Espeso Set for MIPCOM Keynote

ADVERTISEMENT

Laura Fernández Espeso, the CEO of The Mediapro Studio, is set to deliver a keynote address at MIPCOM, which runs in Cannes from October 16 to 19.

The fireside chat will take place in the Grand Auditorium on October 17 at 4 p.m. as part of the 39th international co-production and entertainment content market’s Media Mastermind series of keynote addresses. In it, she will discuss how The Mediapro Studio is helping to drive the boom in the Spanish-language content sector and its positioning in the global market. The company has new productions in Mexico, Miami, New York, Colombia, Argentina, Uruguay and Chile; partnered with Penélope Cruz in Moonlyon; has a joint venture with Turkey’s Medyapim and a production deal with Belgium’s Be-Entertainment.

“MIPCOM sets the pulse for the world television industry every year and offers us the best showcase for meeting and exchanging ideas, projects and business opportunities,” Fernández Espeso said. “I am honored to participate this year as a keynote speaker to share our experience as a global factory for content creation, production and distribution.”

“Laura is at the absolute forefront of Spain’s ever-dynamic TV and film sector,” says RX Global’s Lucy Smith. “Under her leadership, The Mediapro Studio has continued to dominate domestically and exploded on the global stage with an expanding diverse slate and imaginative creative partnerships. She is the dictionary definition of being both local and global, and her insights will be compelling.”