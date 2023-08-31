Viaplay Select Expands European Footprint

ADVERTISEMENT

Viaplay Group has clinched a deal to add Viaplay Select to CH Media’s oneplus streaming service in Switzerland.

The agreement brings more than 900 hours of curated premium content to oneplus and expands the Viaplay Select global footprint to 22 territories. The partnership also includes content for CH Media’s full portfolio of channels and catch-up services.

As of September, oneplus subscribers will secure access to shows such as the Danish crime drama Face to Face, Canneseries winner Partisan, the documentary Natascha Kampusch—A Lifetime in Prison, the Nordic noir classic The Bridge and the feature film The Hunt. The Viaplay Select lineup covers docs, drama and YA titles, encompassing Viaplay originals and third-party titles.

Vanda Rapti, executive VP of Viaplay Select and content distribution at Viaplay Group, noted: “This 360-degree partnership with Switzerland’s leading media group is a clear example of the value of Viaplay Select. Our broad range of attractive content, together with deep expertise in curation and procurement, are proven to help innovative streamers such as oneplus differentiate their offerings even further. We now have Select deals in every DACH market and 22 countries in total, with more to come soon.”

Roger Elsener, CEO of CH Media Entertainment, added: “The development of oneplus continues to be very positive. Since its launch more than a year and a half ago, we have already been able to achieve several milestones. We are pleased to reach the next milestone for oneplus with this exclusive partnership with Viaplay, and are happy to be able to provide our community with an even more extensive range of films and series.”

Viaplay Select also has deals with Deutsche Telekom’s Magenta TV in Germany, CANAL+ in Austria, Bell Media’s Crave service in Canada, Pickbox NOW in seven European markets, SBS in Australia, DMD’s CINDIE service in nine Latin American countries and WOWOW in Japan.