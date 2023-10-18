Laura Fernández Espeso on Mediapro’s Content Investments

ADVERTISEMENT

Laura Fernández Espeso, CEO of The Mediapro Studio, showcased the company’s expanding slate of content investments in a Media Mastermind keynote at MIPCOM.

The Mediapro Studio has been building out its business by backing talent, now serving as a home to more than 30 production companies, and has been expanding its distribution slate. Being flexible in business models has been central to the company’s success.

“When we acquire a company, we look at the business side, but also the talent behind it,” Fernández Espeso said on The Mediapro Studio’s M&A strategy.

The English-speaking market is a key priority for the company at present with shows like The Head, which is heading into a third season. “We have a specific plan to grow in the U.S. We are investing more in development, and we are growing the teams we have there. We are going to co-produce because it’s a complex market, and we need local partners. We are very good with co-productions.”

Investing in finished content from the U.S. is also a growth opportunity, as is the U.S. Hispanic market.

The company has also been expanding its presence in non-scripted and films and is keeping an eye out for potential franchises.

Fernández Espeso then elaborated on the company’s history of strategic co-production partnerships. “We have always grown with alliances. They allow us to grow quicker and better and bring in new talent.”

Other priorities include sports content, literary IPs and emerging talent, she said. “Our doors are always open to new talent.”

Fernández Espeso added, “Trust is one of our main priorities, the trust we generate with our clients. We want to understand their needs and how they think. Empathy and honesty and being trustworthy.”