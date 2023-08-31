Thursday, August 31, 2023
Home / Top Stories / TV Latina Sets Inaugural Festival FAST

TV Latina Sets Inaugural Festival FAST

World Screen 3 hours ago Top Stories


ADVERTISEMENT

Adding to its successful portfolio of virtual events, TV Latina is hosting its inaugural Festival FAST, which will take place November 7 to 8. You can register for the free event here.

The two-day virtual Spanish-language conference will explore the booming FAST segment, delivering keynotes and panels with leading FAST channel operators, distributors and leading executives from the main data analysis firms for Latin America, the U.S. Hispanic market and Iberia.

“We are thrilled to continue to expand our virtual events that contribute to the ever-evolving industry,” says Elizabeth Bowen-Tombari, editor of TV Latina. “Through the inaugural Festival FAST, we will showcase the major players in this space and continue to highlight the latest trends.”

Participating executives will be announced in the coming weeks.

To view World Screen’s successful FAST Festival, please visit FASTFest.tv.

For information and sponsorship opportunities, click here.











Tags

About World Screen

The leading source of information for the international media business.

ALSO READ

AVOD Growth to Outpace SVOD in LatAm

The AVOD sector is expected to propel the gains in Latin America's OTT landscape, Digital TV Research projects, even as SVOD remains the largest source of revenues through 2029.






Designed by HattanMedia.com
© Copyright 2023 WSN Inc. All Rights Reserved.
No part of this website can be used, reprinted, copied, or stored in any medium without the publisher's authorization.