TV Latina Sets Inaugural Festival FAST

Adding to its successful portfolio of virtual events, TV Latina is hosting its inaugural Festival FAST, which will take place November 7 to 8. You can register for the free event here.

The two-day virtual Spanish-language conference will explore the booming FAST segment, delivering keynotes and panels with leading FAST channel operators, distributors and leading executives from the main data analysis firms for Latin America, the U.S. Hispanic market and Iberia.

“We are thrilled to continue to expand our virtual events that contribute to the ever-evolving industry,” says Elizabeth Bowen-Tombari, editor of TV Latina. “Through the inaugural Festival FAST, we will showcase the major players in this space and continue to highlight the latest trends.”

Participating executives will be announced in the coming weeks.

To view World Screen’s successful FAST Festival, please visit FASTFest.tv.

For information and sponsorship opportunities, click here.