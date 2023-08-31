Thursday, August 31, 2023
Home / Top Stories / Video Interview: Samsung TV Plus’s Jennifer Batty & Aline Jabbou

Video Interview: Samsung TV Plus’s Jennifer Batty & Aline Jabbou

World Screen 3 hours ago Top Stories


Samsung TV Plus delivers a slate of owned-and-operated and partner channels worldwide. Jennifer Batty, head of content acquisitions in Europe, and Aline Jabbour, business development director for Latin America, took part in our FAST Festival, articulating their acquisition and partnership strategies.

 

Samsung TV Plus is present in 16 European countries. “We’re a global business, but we look at each country individually,” Batty said. “What is the audience? What are their preferences? It is about local-language content; programs that that are relatable to you. It’s not just bringing in something from another country and throwing some subtitles on it. In Germany, it is about the local German action series and movies, whereas in the U.K., the Netherlands and the Nordics, English-language content works very well, and we can pick and choose from the action movies and other things there.”











Tags

About World Screen

The leading source of information for the international media business.

ALSO READ

Churn Rate for U.S. Streamers Hits 47 Percent

A new Parks Associates study has found that the average annualized churn rate for streaming video services in the U.S. is 47 percent, with the desire to save money as the leading reason people cancel a subscription.






Designed by HattanMedia.com
© Copyright 2023 WSN Inc. All Rights Reserved.
No part of this website can be used, reprinted, copied, or stored in any medium without the publisher's authorization.