Video Interview: Samsung TV Plus’s Jennifer Batty & Aline Jabbou

Samsung TV Plus delivers a slate of owned-and-operated and partner channels worldwide. Jennifer Batty, head of content acquisitions in Europe, and Aline Jabbour, business development director for Latin America, took part in our FAST Festival, articulating their acquisition and partnership strategies.

Samsung TV Plus is present in 16 European countries. “We’re a global business, but we look at each country individually,” Batty said. “What is the audience? What are their preferences? It is about local-language content; programs that that are relatable to you. It’s not just bringing in something from another country and throwing some subtitles on it. In Germany, it is about the local German action series and movies, whereas in the U.K., the Netherlands and the Nordics, English-language content works very well, and we can pick and choose from the action movies and other things there.”