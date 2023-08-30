Federation Studios Bolsters Distribution Division

ADVERTISEMENT

Federation Studios, active in the kids and family, drama and documentary space, has appointed a number of new executives for its distribution division.

The sales team welcomes Jérômine Ader de La Villardière as international sales manager for drama and kids for LatAm, Spain, Portugal and the Middle East. Ader de La Villardière brings her experience in children’s programming, having served as sales manager at Superights prior to joining Federation.

Ilan Sarfati also joins the sales team as international sales manager for documentaries, covering all territories. Safarti joins from premium specialist factual producer and distributor Kwanza, where he also held the position of international sales manager.

Sarfati will be working with Raphaël Blin, who steps up as junior sales executive. Blin is to support Safarti’s global sales activities on all territories while continuing his role as documentary coordinator. Sarfati and Ader de La Villardière will report to Sarah Zarka, head of international sales.

The distribution team also has tapped Cloé Billois as sales administrator. Billois’s role focuses on overseeing the administrative management of sales and acquisitions as Federation scales up its in-house sales monitoring.

Having recently joined Federation this summer, Billois previously held positions as sales support for Newen Connect and as sales administrator at Mediawan Rights. Billois reports to Stanislas Frecher, senior VP of business affairs for formats.