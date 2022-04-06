Penélope Cruz Launching Production Company with The Mediapro Studio

ADVERTISEMENT

Penélope Cruz and The Mediapro Studio have partnered to launch a new production company, Moonlyon.

The international and independent production company will be dedicated to producing premium nonfiction and dramatic content. Moonlyon will produce and distribute content with the support of The Mediapro Studio’s infrastructure worldwide.

Cruz said: “I have always been enthusiastic about telling new stories and contributing to the filmmaking process, so I decided to form Moonlyon with The Mediapro Studio. With more demand than ever for stories from diverse backgrounds and new parts of the world, I am very happy to be able to continue my work as a producer with a company that I know intimately and that has valuable international positioning experience. Our goal is for Moonlyon to become a quality benchmark with a personality of its own.”

Laura Fernández Espeso, CEO of The Mediapro Studio, said: “We are really happy. It is a privilege to be Penélope Cruz’s partner in this new adventure. We have been working with her for years and our relationship has grown very naturally. We will bring to Moonlyon our knowledge of the industry, our creativity and our vision for a project that will form part of the international expansion strategy of the Studio.”