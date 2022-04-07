Global Licensing Agent Appointed for The Three Musketeers

ADVERTISEMENT

DeAPlaneta Entertainment has been appointed global licensing agent for the two new feature films The Three Musketeers—D’Artagnan and The Three Musketeers—Milady.

Created by Dimitri Rassam and Pathé Films, the new take on the classic story has been split into two films to capture the depth of Alexandre Dumas’s novel. DeAPlaneta will handle the licensing rights for the franchise across most categories, including apparel, toys, gifts, food and beverage and fashion accessories.

The Three Musketeers—D’Artagnan is set to release around Easter 2023, with The Three Musketeers—Milady following around Christmas 2023.

Writing duo Alexandre de la Patellière and Matthieu Delaporte have written the film adaptations, and Martin Bourboulon directs. Rassam (The Little Prince) and Pathé Films (Eiffel, the Asterix & Obelix franchise, Notre-Dame On Fire) are producing the adventure franchise, which is co-produced by DeAPlaneta, Constantin Film and M6 Films.

The cast will include Vincent Cassel (Beauty and the Beast), Eva Green (Casino Royale), Romain Duris (Eiffel), Louis Garrel (Little Women) and Vicky Krieps (Phantom Thread).