Audiovisual from Spain Organizing MIPCOM Event

Audiovisual from Spain is organizing a sales event for the country’s latest content to take place at MIPCOM.

The first edition of the Spain Brand New Content—Breakfast is set to run from 8:30 a.m. until 10 a.m. on October 17. The acquisition executives attending are to have pre-scheduled meetings based on their selection of the newest content showcased by the Spanish distributors.

Spanish companies participating in the activity include Artico Distribution, Atresmedia Television, DeAPlaneta Entertainment, Feel Sales, Filmax, Inside Content, Mediterráneo Mediaset España Group, Motion Pictures, Movistar Plus+ International, Onza Distribution, Plano a Plano, RTVE, TV3-Televisió de Catalunya and Wild Stories Distribution. Their content offering includes drama series, factual shows, documentary series and features, animation kids shows, feature films and telenovelas launched in 2023.

Audiovisual has sent out invitations to more than 400 MIPCOM delegates from specific territories, including the Nordics, Northern Europe and the Americas. Seats are available exclusively for buyers attending MIPCOM, and pre-registration is required.

The pre-registration form can be found here.