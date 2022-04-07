Netflix Goes for New Comedy from Rob & John Owen Lowe

Netflix has ordered Unstable, a new scripted comedy series starring Rob Lowe and his son, John Owen Lowe.

Unstable is co-created and executive produced by the Lowes and Victor Fresco.

The comedy is set in a cutting-edge biotech research company, following an introverted, socially-challenged son who goes to work for his very successful, wildly eccentric father in order to save him from disaster. It is inspired by Rob and John Owen Lowe’s social media relationship, in which John Owen often humorously trolls his dad.

“We are very excited to be working with Victor, Rob and John Owen,” said Tracey Pakosta, Netflix’s head of comedy. “The three of them—and their wildly funny, smart sensibilities—are a perfect fit for our growing slate of scripted comedies.”