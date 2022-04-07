A+E Networks Taps VP of Global Content Sales in EMEA

ADVERTISEMENT

A+E Networks has appointed Dr. Kerstin Gühne as VP of global content sales in the EMEA region.

In her new role based in London, Gühne will oversee the distribution of A+E’s library of content across all platforms—linear, AVOD and SVOD—throughout various markets, including German-speaking Europe and Turkey.

Gühne joins A+E Networks following a 15-year tenure at Sony Pictures Television, where she served as managing director and then senior VP of sales and distribution. Before joining Sony, Gühne also served as VP of international distribution at DIC Entertainment, where she was responsible for the German-speaking regions, Scandinavia and Eastern Europe.

Patrick Vien, group managing director of global content sales, said: “Kerstin is a highly accomplished international content distribution executive who brings decades of experience dealing with both traditional and emerging content platforms to her new role. Her vast knowledge of the ever-changing global marketplace will play an important role as A+E Networks continues to expand its footprint throughout the region.”

Gühne said: “I am thrilled to be joining A+E Networks’ global content sales team during such an exciting time of growth. I look forward to representing A+E’s best-in-class library of content to our partners and to introducing so many new viewers to the premium factual series, mega-franchises, scripted co-productions, TV movies, formats and more that make A+E one of the top creators of IP in the business.”