MIPTV Wraps in Cannes

More than 5,000 attendees were on site for the first in-person MIPTV since 2019, with MIPCOM expected to be “back in full force” in October and a streamlined market slated to return for April 2023.

Speaking to reporters this morning, Lucy Smith, director of MIPTV and MIPCOM for RX France, said this week’s market allowed the organization “to actually deliver on the promise of a transformed MIPTV, which is what we had planned to do in 2019. We have now resized, rescaled and changed MIPTV. What we’re hearing has been hugely encouraging.”

More than 5,000 delegates were here in Cannes—a better attendance than MIPCOM in October 2021, Smith said—including 1,200 buyers. Delegates represented 80 different countries. The market had more than 150 exhibitors, Smith said. To date, about an additional 300 people registered to participate online.

Outlining RX France’s events for the rest of the year, Smith noted that MIP China will take place online only from June 28 to July 1, and MIP Cancun will be back in person in November. MIPCOM 2022 is scheduled for October 17 to 20, with MIPJunior returning to the JW Marriott October 15 to 16. “The vast majority of major exhibitors at MIPCOM 2019 have confirmed they will be back, and back in full force,” Smith said.

MIPTV will return the week of April 17, Smith noted, again in a streamlined format. As was the case this year, MIPDoc and MIPFormats will be incorporated during the week rather taking place the weekend before. “We’re getting feedback that it was the right thing to do, going to a three-day market and making it more business efficient for people,” Smith said. “However, we’re listening to the feedback. I know MIPDoc has been missed by quite a few people, and we’ll look to see how we better improve that experience.”