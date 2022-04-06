Peacock Names Programming, Marketing Execs

ADVERTISEMENT

Brian Henderson has been named executive VP of programming at Peacock, with Shannon Willett joining the streamer as CMO.

Both newly established roles report to Kelly Campbell, the president of the NBCUniversal-owned platform.

“We are thrilled to welcome Shannon and Brian, two exceptional leaders that will play vital roles in making Peacock a must-have streaming service and round out our executive leadership team,” Campbell said. “Shannon is a fantastic strategic marketer with an incredible portfolio of brand-defining, best-in-class global campaigns, and her expertise will be critical to Peacock’s next phase of growth. And as a pioneer in the evolution of streaming content, Brian will be invaluable as we continue to expand our content offering and establish Peacock as the top general-entertainment streaming service in the market.”

Willett joins Peacock from Netflix, where she was VP of global marketing strategy and operations. Henderson, who will lead Peacock’s global content strategy, was formerly senior VP of SVOD content, programming and partnerships at Hulu.