Paramount+ Picks Up Crime Thriller Finestkind

ADVERTISEMENT

Paramount+ has acquired the rights to the crime thriller Finestkind, written and directed by Academy Award winner Brian Helgeland (L.A. Confidential, Mystic River).

Starring Tommy Lee Jones, Ben Foster, Toby Wallace and Jenna Ortega, Finestkind takes place in New Bedford, Massachusetts, the United States’ biggest fishing port. It tells the story of two brothers from opposite sides of the tracks who are reunited as adults over one fateful summer in which they become entangled with a dangerous Boston crime syndicate.

Gary Foster and Russ Krasnoff of Krasnoff/Foster Entertainment, Academy Award nominee Taylor Sheridan of Bosque Ranch and David C. Glasser of 101 Studios are producing in association with MTV Entertainment Studios.

Finestkind is set to debut exclusively on Paramount+ in late 2022 in the U.S. It will also be available on the platform in Australia, Canada and Latin America, as well as in the U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Switzerland and South Korea when it launches in those markets later this year. 101 Studios is handling international distribution for all other territories.

“Having spent a year after college as a Massachusetts fisherman, I created a script that brings a level of authenticity by being able to weave in my own personal experiences,” said Helgeland. “I come from a long line of commercial fishermen and have experienced their hardworking world firsthand. Through the help of our partners at 101 Studios, Paramount+ and Bosque Ranch, we will be able to accurately capture their endeavors at sea, as well as honor them for their immense contribution to society. I feel privileged for the opportunity to tell this story to audiences globally.”

Foster added, “Brian and I have dreamed about making this film for a long time. We have been friends and colleagues for over 30 years. Brian’s powerful screenplay draws on his experiences growing up in the tough city of New Bedford, Massachusetts. The authenticity of the piece and the richness of character combined with Brian’s directorial vision will elevate Finestkind to an exciting cinematic ride and is why we have attracted a stellar cast led by Ben, Toby, Jenna and Tommy Lee Jones. I couldn’t be more thrilled!”

“Brian is such an incredible filmmaker because of the stories he tells and the characters he creates,” said Glasser, CEO of 101 Studios. “At 101 Studios, we aim to share films that spark conversations and engage audiences, and that’s exactly what Finestkind does. With the immensely talented cast led by Ben, Toby, Jenna and Tommy, and with the help of our long-standing partners Paramount+, we couldn’t be more excited to be a part of this project.”