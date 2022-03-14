HBO Max International’s Johannes Larcher Joins MIPTV Roster

ADVERTISEMENT

Johannes Larcher, head of HBO Max International, is to deliver a keynote address on the second day of MIPTV.

Larcher is responsible for driving the international rollout and management of HBO Max. He will take the stage at MIPTV with the WarnerMedia-owned streaming platform having recently launched in an additional 15 European countries, bringing the total to 61 territories worldwide since its launch in May 2020.

Taking place on the second day of the in-person market, the session will incorporate an address from, and interview with, Larcher, providing further insights on both the streamer’s strategy and his take on wider industry issues and trends.

Larcher said: “HBO Max is carrying great momentum right now on the back of popular new titles, strong subscriber growth and new market launches. I’m looking forward to attending MIPTV to talk about our strategy and the latest trends impacting the global entertainment industry.”

RX France’s entertainment division director and director of MIPTV, Lucy Smith, said: “We’re thrilled that Johannes will be addressing the market at such a key time in HBO Max’s rollout. He joins an exceptional lineup of leaders from studios, next-generation media companies, global production groups, filmmakers and now global streaming platforms who will be sharing their insights at the spring market.”