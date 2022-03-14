Boat Rocker Reorganizes, Merges Unscripted & Scripted Units

ADVERTISEMENT

Boat Rocker has updated its organizational structure, integrating the scripted and unscripted groups of the company’s studio under a single brand and operating division: Boat Rocker Studios, TV.

This combined group will remain under Ivan Schneeberg and David Fortier’s leadership as the co-chairmen of Boat Rocker Studios. Additionally, Boat Rocker is expanding its commitment in growth areas around talent and commerce by making Boat Rocker Ventures a formal operating division.

“We’re pleased to be bolstering the management of our operating divisions to help build further connectivity and value for our creative partners across the company,” said Schneeberg and Fortier. “As the home for creative visionaries, we’re continually pursuing ways to improve how we work with partners to enhance the creative and business value of their endeavors, and these updates to our structure will help us fully optimize.”

Michel Pratte, president of Boat Rocker Media, is expanding his remit to include a focus on attracting more high-profile IP, talent and creators with a focus on investments and partnerships that combine talent, content and commerce.

As part of his new remit, Pratte will also maintain oversight of Boat Rocker Ventures, the company’s investment in Untitled Entertainment and Boat Rocker’s corporate communications.

Jon Rutherford, president of Boat Rocker Studios, Kids & Family and Rights, will continue to report to Pratte.

The operation of Boat Rocker Studios, TV, will continue under its existing leadership with Jay Peterson as president of Boat Rocker Studios, Unscripted, and Steve Lescroart as president of Boat Rocker Studios, Scripted. In addition, Lescroart will take on the newly created role of COO of Boat Rocker Studios, TV, where he will be responsible for day-to-day business operations of the combined TV division.

Eric Taitz has been promoted to senior VP and general manager of Boat Rocker Ventures.