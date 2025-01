ADVERTISEMENT

Boat Rocker has tapped Mellany Welsh as senior VP of brand partnerships and content marketing, working across the scripted, unscripted and kids’ and family studio divisions.

Welsh will be responsible for managing the company’s brand portfolio while developing further partnership opportunities across all genres. She will be based in Boat Rocker’s Toronto office and report directly to Jon Rutherford, president of global rights, franchise and content strategy for Boat Rocker Studios.

Welsh joins Boat Rocker from Corus Entertainment, where she most recently served as VP and head of Nelvana and Kids Can Press. In this capacity, Welsh oversaw the Nelvana Studio business, including global brand strategy, content distribution, digital initiatives, licensing, marketing and retail development for Nelvana’s portfolio. Additionally, she led operations for Corus’ children’s publishing division, Kids Can Press.

“We’re beyond excited to welcome Mellany to Boat Rocker,” said Rutherford. “She’s a strong, innovative leader with excellent industry relationships and a proven track record of success. We’re confident her deep expertise across all aspects of brand partnership management within a global studio will help further fuel our growth.”

“I am absolutely thrilled to be joining the Boat Rocker team,” said Welsh. “Their track record for innovation, creativity and storytelling is unparalleled, and I am excited to contribute to such a dynamic, forward-thinking organization. I look forward to collaborating with this talented team to drive growth and explore new opportunities that will shape the future of the business.”