Cable Pioneer Nickolas Davatzes Passes Away at 79

ADVERTISEMENT

Nickolas “Nick” Davatzes, CEO emeritus of A+E Networks, has passed away at the age of 79.

Davatzes served as president and CEO of A+E from December 1983 to April 2005. He joined the company in 1983 following the merger of the Entertainment Network and the ARTS Network. He was a founder of A+E Networks, creating and developing the channel in 1984 as the Arts & Entertainment Network. He went on to found and launch The HISTORY Channel in 1995. He was succeeded by Abbe Raven as CEO of A+E Networks in 2005. Lifetime and the Lifetime brands later joined the portfolio in 2009.

“Nick Davatzes made an indispensable contribution to the growth and success of A+E,” said Frank A. Bennack Jr., executive vice-chairman and former CEO of Hearst. “Additionally, if any individual can be thought of as the father of The HISTORY Channel, the highly successful franchise born out of A+E, it was Nick. He was an incredibly talented and strongly committed head of both channels for decades when they grew to domestic and international prominence. He was, importantly, for me, for Steve Swartz and all of Nick’s friends at Hearst, a beloved colleague who will be deeply missed. Our condolences go to his wonderful family and all who loved him.”

“Nick was a towering figure in the early days of cable television, helping build some of the most iconic brands in the media landscape,” said Bob Iger, executive chairman of The Walt Disney Company. “An incredible leader, Nick was a person of true integrity and was always a wonderful partner to all of us at Disney. Our deepest condolences go out to his family and to all of our friends and colleagues at A+E Networks.”

Paul Buccieri, president and chairman of A+E Networks Group, said, “Nick was an extraordinary person and leader, and one of the true giants of the cable industry. He launched A&E and The HISTORY Channel, two of the most successful brands in television. Nick believed in the power of media not only to brighten people’s lives but also to inform and enrich communities. He leaves a tremendous legacy of support for education and the humanities. Nick is at the heart of everything that is A+E Networks and was the soul of our organization. All of us owe a great debt to Nick, and he will be sorely missed.”

Raven, chairman emeritus of A+E Networks, said, “Nick was an incredible leader, innovator, mentor, and humanitarian. As the first CEO of A+E Networks and a pioneer in the cable industry, he set the standard for excellence in television programming, integrity in business and extraordinary leadership. His drive and passion for quality programming led A&E and The HISTORY Channel to become leading brands, along with iconic programs such as Biography, in the U.S. and across the globe. Nick was responsible for creating and nurturing a culture of creativity and innovation. His commitment to education was at the center of our corporate and community service. His legacy lives on as A+E Networks continues to reflect his leadership, his values, his passion for entertainment and his principles. He was my mentor, champion and dear friend, and I, along with so many, will miss him dearly. He was deeply loved and admired by all who had the honor to know him.”