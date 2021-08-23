Nordic TV Festival Now Live

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2007, DR premiered Søren Sveistrup’s atmospheric crime drama Forbrydelsen (The Killing), hooking audiences as it tracked a murder investigation led by Sofie Gråbøl’s Detective Inspector Sarah Lund. ZDF Enterprises, a co-production partner on the show, soon notched a raft of deals to bring the cult hit to several international markets—including the U.K.—subsequently setting off a Scandi crime drama trend that would sweep the globe in both tape sales and remakes.

As that formidable Danish hit sees renewed life with its U.S. rollout on streamer Topic, it’s clear the Nordic content landscape is booming. Pubcasters, commercial networks and streamers—regional and local—are setting new trends in drama and entertainment, and that innovation takes center stage in World Screen’s inaugural Nordic TV Festival.

Visit NordicTelevisionFestival.com to screen clips of the series highlighted below. Clicking on each show title will take you directly to the trailer.

ZDF Enterprises remains a robust supporter of Nordic scripted, showcasing five titles in the festival. Among the latest is Agatha Christie’s Sven Hjerson, which landed the MIPDrama Buyers’ Coup de Cœur this year. Another new crime drama is Huss, a Viaplay commission inspired by Helene Tursten’s best-selling novels focused on a recent graduate of Sweden’s police academy who is drawn into “a tangled web of corruption and betrayal,” according to Sebastian Krekeler, director ZDFE.drama. Krekeler also highlights Sløborn, a coming-of-age drama and post-apocalyptic disaster thriller from the showrunner of Netflix’s Dogs of Berlin.

ZDF Enterprises’ lineup also includes Grow, starring Sebastian and Andreas Jessen and set in the world of Danish biker gangs, which Yi Qiao, director ZDFE.drama, bills as a “fast-moving thriller about two brothers on colliding paths in life.” Top Dog, meanwhile, hails from the acclaimed producers of Bron as it focuses on the clash between Stockholm business attorney Emily Jansson and Södertälje ex-con Teddy Maksumic.

Blinded, from All3Media International, is a financial thriller with one season available and a second in production. “After the international success of Blinded series one, we’re delighted to be partnering with FLX again on the second series, another eight episodes of gripping, high-stakes drama,” says David Swetman, senior VP of scripted content.

Red Arrow Studios International has a second season of Stella Blómkvist to offer buyers, following the quick-witted, hard-drinking eponymous lawyer. “Stella Blómkvist is a critically acclaimed, commercially successful Icelandic crime drama featuring Poldark star Heida Reed,” says Tim Gerhartz, president and managing director. “Filmed in a gritty, seductive neo-noir style, season one is still the highest-rated show on commissioning broadcaster Siminn, and we’re looking forward to season two delivering this fall!”

Scandi drama makes up a crucial part of Eccho Rights’ lineup, and its selections in the Nordic TV Festival include Honour, which has two acclaimed seasons available, with a third being prepped for 2022. “Honour is a thrilling crime drama series with an important and relatable message at its core about female empowerment,” says Nicola Söderlund, managing partner. “The series has become one of the most successful Swedish TV exports of all time, with sales in more than 60 territories worldwide and several remakes in development.”

While the Nordic markets are perhaps best known for their compelling and brooding dramas, there’s a wealth of other types of content coming out of these territories. Eccho Rights, for example, is showcasing the eight-part Threesome, about a Swedish couple living in London. “This is a beautifully written series—with powerful performances from its young cast—that is relatable, not just for the young adult audience,” says Söderlund. Red Arrow, meanwhile, is touting Match, “a fun and quirky comedy-drama from Norway that combines slapstick antics with wry humor and coming-of-age comedy that is perfect for younger-skewing demos,” Gerhartz says. “It’s already sold widely around the world as both a tape format and as a scripted remake.”

Non-scripted entertainment is also making its way out of the Nordic territories to great success. Among All3Media International’s extensive format slate is Head to Head, a game show that has been a hit in Sweden. “Head to Head has attracted phenomenal ratings in Sweden, and we’re looking forward to building on this proven success,” says Nick Smith, executive VP of formats. “With its unique celebrity pairings, ingenious questions, hilarious segments and hotly fought competition, Head to Head taps into the current demand for lighthearted, entertaining content.”

And from Rabbit Films is the reality format Over the Atlantic, in which six celebrities are tasked with sailing across the Atlantic Ocean. “Our format Over the Atlantic has been a phenomenal success in all of the Nordic countries so far and has already started to take the rest of the world by storm,” says Jonathan Tuovinen, head of international. “We at Rabbit Films are extremely proud to present this fantastic format to the worldwide audience and share the Scandi magic!”

Visit the Nordic TV Festival here.