Stan Ramps Up Local Commissions

Stan has made a raft of local commissions, coming as part of its plans to have around a third of its first-run slate come from original productions.

From Matchbox Pictures, the new Stan original series Bad Behaviour is based on the acclaimed book of the same name by Australian writer Rebecca Starford. The four-part drama offers a glimpse into the lives of teenage girls at the wilderness campus of an exclusive girls boarding school.

Poppy Montgomery leads the cast of Christmas on the Farm, from Hoodlum Entertainment. Montgomery stars as Clementine Jones, an Australian author whose autobiographical book about life on a Queensland farm is snapped up by powerhouse publishers London & London. But the truth is, “Clementine” is actually Emmy Jones, a New York socialite who has been passing her late mother’s journals off as her own.

Roadshow Rough Diamond’s Ironside is a crime drama inspired by the true story of the AFP’s use of the encrypted ANOM app to track and trap criminals. Season two of Roadshow Rough Diamond’s Bump is currently in production in Sydney, with season three expected to kick off next year. The spin-off Year Of follows the senior years of high school, exploring the time between childhood and adulthood for the kids and the renegotiations with adults that it brings.