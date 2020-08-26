Stan & NBCUniversal Enter Multiyear Content Partnership

ADVERTISEMENT

Stan and NBCUniversal Global Distribution have signed a long-term, exclusive content partnership that will see the streamer become the Australian home of new productions from Sky Studios and NBCUniversal International Studios, as well as Peacock content produced by Universal Studio Group.

The deal also sees Stan become the exclusive home of new DreamWorks Animation TV shows produced for Peacock, in addition to NBCUniversal’s children’s programming, scripted and unscripted content from Sky Studios, as well as scripted library TV series and hundreds of films from NBCUniversal’s catalog.

Stan’s CEO, Mike Sneesby, said: “This marks the first time an agreement combining series from Sky Studios, DreamWorks Animation and Peacock content produced by Universal Studio Group has been secured in Australia—the biggest new slate of premium scripted content to come to market in recent times. This landmark deal reflects the strength of NBCUniversal’s portfolio and reinforces Stan’s commitment to bring the world’s best programming to Australians through our most significant output partnership to date.”

NBCUniversal’s president and CRO for global distribution and international, Belinda Menendez, said: “We take great pride in the breadth and caliber of NBCUniversal’s content offering and are thrilled to expand our partnership with Stan and Nine through this deal. This extensive agreement ensures that Stan will be the exclusive Australian home of our new and compelling dramas, hit comedies, engaging children’s programs, exciting unscripted series and iconic film and library titles for many years to come.”