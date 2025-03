ADVERTISEMENT

A raft of FAST channels and new “shoppable experiences” from NBCUniversal are headed to LG smart TVs via an expanded content pact with LG Electronics.

The expanded alliance covers entertainment, news, sports, Spanish-language and true-crime programming. The deal includes NBC News NOW, TODAY All Day, Dateline 24/7, and SNL Vault FAST channels, classic TV series, movies and more.

Soon, LG TV users with a pay-TV subscription will be able to shop directly within the LG experience on-screen. With the NBCU Checkout and LG’s webOS pay feature, viewers can make purchases while watching shows.

“We’re excited to deepen our partnership with NBCUniversal and bring even more premium content to LG Channels,” said Matthew Durgin, VP of LG content and services at LG Electronics USA. “With the addition of NBCUniversal’s renowned programming, we’re enhancing the LG Channels experience and furthering our commitment to delivering exceptional value to our customers.”

“Following our recent deal with LG for the hit series Suits, we are thrilled to expand upon our relationship with them through the launch of these FAST channels,” said Bruce Casino, executive VP of sales and distribution for the U.S. at NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution. “Now, LG Channels viewers will have access to the very best of NBCUniversal’s unrivaled content library. Whether it’s hugely popular classics like Little House on the Prairie, iconic comedies like Will & Grace, or legendary films from Universal Pictures, there’s truly something for everyone.”

“We are excited to introduce LG Channels viewers to our breadth of programming across national and local news, sports, entertainment, true crime and Spanish-language content,” said Matt Farina, senior VP of NBCUniversal Platform Distribution and Partnerships. “LG is a great addition to NBCUniversal’s leadership presence in the FAST ecosystem, driving value for our distribution partners, our advertisers and us, as we reach target audiences at even greater scale.”

“At NBCUniversal our goal is simple—deliver compelling storytelling and be the most effective partner for clients and agencies. That means continuing to innovate, while staying ahead of the curve on what our audiences and advertisers need,” said Evan Moore, senior VP of commerce partnerships at NBCUniversal. “Our commerce enabled business provides an opportunity for fans to feel closer to the content they love, purchasing at the point of inspiration and for marketers to become part of the storytelling experience driving engagement that leads to performance. This expanded partnership with LG strengthens that commitment and marks another step in the evolution of advertising.”