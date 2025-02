ADVERTISEMENT

LG Electronics USA has set up a virtual production studio at its North American headquarters in New Jersey to scale up its content output and reduce costs.

The LG Virtual Production Studio is a collaboration between the electronics giant and its affiliate creative agency HSAD. Its 1.5-pixel-pitch display spans two walls and leverages solutions such as Megapixel’s HELIOS LED Processing Platform and the Mo-Sys Camera Tracking Solutions/Server. LG owns a stake in Mo-Sys, a developer of virtual production solutions and camera robotics. The facility is intended to allow for rapid content production—”reducing build times from days to hours,” the company says.

The LG Virtual Production Studio is planning to produce episodic content in the future and may partner with other brands.

“The new LG Virtual Production Studio will allow our product and marketing teams to commission content with scalability, efficiency and volume,” said Chris Jung, president and CEO of LG Electronics North America, who oversees all company divisions using the new space. “The studio provides a vivid, real-world demonstration of how LG digital production technology can be used to enhance creativity, increase flexibility, and achieve unprecedented new levels of efficiency for us and for our customers.”

Scott Lee, president of HSAD USA, added: “This breakthrough production studio, enabled by LG’s advanced commercial display technology, now allows LG to craft compelling content designed to evoke aspirational feelings around its entire product line, boosting both its appeal and marketability, all while keeping costs down. We can produce more compelling content faster, with greater flexibility and cost-efficiency than ever before. LG content production teams are better equipped to scale output, meet demand, and be first to market—without relying on costly external resources and physical locations.”