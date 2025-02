ADVERTISEMENT

Alison Hurbert-Burns, commissioner and executive director of content at Australia’s Foxtel Group, is exiting her post, with Wendy Moore and Stephanie Quinn taking on new, expanded roles.

Hurbert-Burns joined Foxtel Group in 2019 with the task of resetting its entertainment content strategy, managing its relationships with studios and securing more rights in preparation for our upcoming entertainment streaming platform. In 2020, Hurbert-Burns was appointed executive director of BINGE, scaling its operations from an emerging streamer to now more than 1.5 million subscribers.

Moore will be taking on the role of executive director of entertainment content. In addition to her current responsibilities, Moore’s expanded remit will see her assume responsibility for scripted and unscripted originals. Moore will be responsible for executing the entertainment content strategy for the Foxtel Group and driving audience growth and satisfaction across all platforms.

Quinn has been promoted to executive director of content and commercial partnerships. In this new role, Quinn will lead the development and execution of our content partnership strategy to drive growth, innovation and audience engagement across all platforms.