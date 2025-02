ADVERTISEMENT

At a press conference today, Series Mania’s managing director, Laurence Herszberg, and artistic director, Frédéric Lavigne, presented new details about the next edition of the festival, following speeches by French representatives from the Haut-de-France Region, the City of Lille and the CNC.

Creator, screenwriter, producer and actress Pamela Adlon (Better Things, Louie, Californication) is chairing the jury of the International Competition, comprised of musician and composer Victor Le Masne (musical director of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games), actor Ignacio Serricchio (El Recluso, The Young and the Restless, General Hospital), director Minkie Spiro (3 Body Problem, Better Call Saul, Downton Abbey) and actress Karin Viard (In the Shadow, Little Tickles, Summer Things), who will award the Grand Prize, the Prize of Best Script, the Prize for Best Actress and the Prize for Best Actor.

Writer Lola Lafon chairs the Panorama jury, supported by actor Kārlis Arnolds Avots (Soviet Jeans), programmer Casey Baron (Tribeca Film Festival), actress Marie Colomb (Culte, Laëtitia) and producer Kate Harwood (Euston Movies), who will give awards for Best Series, Best Directing, Best Actress and Best Actor.

A student jury will also award its Best Series.

A jury, made up of international press journalists, will award the French Competition prizes for Best Series, Best Actress, Best Actor and Best Original Score (in partnership with SACEM).

Key regions and countries this year include Northern Europe and Spain, alongside France as the most represented countries.