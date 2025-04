ADVERTISEMENT

Dimension Studio has introduced a new AI production pipeline intended to help creators “deliver content faster and more efficiently than ever.”

Dimension specializes in end-to-end virtual productions with studios in the U.K. and the U.S. Its Dimension Futures team designed the new end-to-end AI content production pipeline and released an animated short, Mara & Milo: Magic & Mayhem, to demonstrate how the tools work.

Two artists used the AI pipeline to create the short, from initial ideation, storyboarding, character and environment design to virtual camera control, shot composition and voiceover, reducing the timeline from months to weeks. Further, Dimension said, the short was produced at a third of the cost of a traditional pipeline. “The pipeline meant they could quickly iterate on different ideas across character, costume, environment, lighting, animation, camera moves and shot creation and selection,” the company said.

Dimension highlighted the technology’s ability to deliver efficiencies for producers of animated series, short-form content and fast-turnaround advertising.

“When using AI tools for content generation, the control and consistency from shot to shot has been one of the biggest challenges,” commented Junaid Baig, chief innovation officer at Dimension Studio. “What our team has been able to do is to systematize how tools are used to enable consistent results for characters and environment, and to maintain control of assets between shots for things like camera movement or animating multiple characters at once.”

The approach to AI at Dimension is “human-centric,” the company said, allowing artists to remain in control. “Rather than replacing roles, it enables the team to be more productive,” Dimension said. “It also means the pipeline can support wherever an artist needs it, whether they’re in storyboarding, production design, animation or virtual camera operation and cinematography.”

“AI is a revolutionary technology that’s transforming filmmaking and storytelling at unprecedented speed and scale,” said Simon Windsor, co-CEO at Dimension Studio. “Exciting new production approaches are evolving very quickly with the opportunity to empower creatives and artists like never before. Our Futures team is focused on advancing the next generation of content creation and we’re looking forward to putting our AI pipeline into the hands of our artists and clients to support their creative vision.”