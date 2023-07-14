Filipino AVOD Channel Launches on Sling Freestream

ADVERTISEMENT

Aliwko, an AVOD service from NBCUniversal’s International Media Distribution (IMD) delivering Filipino movies, drama series and lifestyle programming, has launched on Sling Freestream.

Featuring content from ABS-CBN Corporation in the Philippines, Aliwko is now available on Sling Freestream, SLING TV’s free advertising-supported streaming television service, alongside IMD’s Chinese AVOD channel, Jubao.

The launch lineup includes movies like Four Sisters and a Wedding, drama series The Better Half and Since I Found You and the lifestyle shows Design + Story and 24×24.