BBC Studios Productions is launching the AI Creative Lab, bringing together AI specialists with producers.

The hub will explore AI’s use in concept development and production workflows, working across scripted, unscripted, global production, audio and kids and family. BBC Studios is actively recruiting a specialist team of AI creatives, technologists and producers. The BBC’s AI Principles will underpin how the new venture approaches the technology: acting in the best interests of the public, prioritizing talent and creativity and being open and transparent.

Zai Bennett, CEO and chief creative officer at BBC Studios Productions, said: “As a global producer, we believe the future of British storytelling lies at the crossroads of creativity and technology. The AI Lab is about doing just that—creating new worlds, new formats and new ways to tell stories that matter, and a space where our teams can push boundaries, experiment fearlessly, and reimagine what’s possible. Throughout all this however, we’ll continue to ensure that innovation never compromises our editorial integrity or the deep respect we have for the rights of our creative talent and contributors.”