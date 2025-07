ADVERTISEMENT

Paramount Global has entered into a new deal with Park County and South Park Digital Studios covering new episodes and previous seasons of South Park.

The five-year renewal with co-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone covers 50 new episodes and all 26 previous season episodes and extends the long-running animated comedy on Comedy Central and Paramount+ around the world. Paramount+ will become the U.S. home for the South Park library and all new episodes.

“Matt and Trey are singular, creative forces whose fearless humor and boundary pushing storytelling have made South Park one of the most beloved and enduring series ever—more popular today than at any point in its history, and one of the most valuable TV franchises in the world,” said Chris McCarthy, co-CEO of Paramount Global and president of Showtime/MTV Entertainment. “They are exceptional talents and trusted partners—we’re thrilled that Comedy Central and now Paramount+ globally will be the home to South Park for years to come and our thanks to the Skydance team for their vital partnership in making this happen.”

“Trey and I and the whole South Park crew are grateful for this extension and this deal,” Stone said. “We want to thank Chris McCarthy and Keyes Hill-Edgar for years of great partnership and are looking forward to continuing to make South Park for the next five years.”

