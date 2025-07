ADVERTISEMENT

BBC Studios has appointed media and licensing industry leader Dion Vlachos as senior VP of consumer products for North America.

Vlachos will be working to maximize growth opportunities for popular series such as Bluey, Doctor Who and new businesses in the U.S. and Canada. Vlachos most recently served as executive VP of consumer products and experiences for Paramount Global.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be joining the iconic BBC Studios,” said Dion Vlachos. “This team, under Suzy Raia’s exceptional leadership, is truly world-class and has built an outstanding reputation across the industry. I’m excited to help drive the next chapter of growth and innovation.”

“I’m ecstatic to welcome Dion to the team,” said Suzy Raia, global consumer products lead at BBC Studios. “Having had the pleasure of working with Dion previously, I know his stellar reputation in market is built off the back of deep knowledge and expertise, phenomenal leadership skills and work ethic that will make him a great fit for the organization. I’m really looking forward to his partnership, as I know how much value he brings to global franchises and the teams that build them.”