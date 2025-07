ADVERTISEMENT

Streaming represented a 46 percent share of TV usage in June, up by more than 5 percent on the previous month, driven largely by Netflix, according to Nielsen’s The Gauge, as well as seasonal gains in kids’ and teen viewing.

Netflix recorded a 13.5 percent boost in viewership from the previous month to secure 8.3 percent of all TV viewing. The streamer’s gains were powered by Ginny & Georgia—the most-streamed title of the month with 8.7 billion viewing minutes—and the acquired library series Animal Kingdom and Blindspot, which earned the second and third most-streamed titles in June and combined for 11.4 billion viewing minutes.The third season of Squid Game arrived on the streamer at the tail end of the month.

Peacock also saw strong gains, with usage up 13.4 percent, driven by Love Island USA‘s 4.4 billion minutes viewed. Peacock had a 1.5 percent share of viewing last month.

Total TV usage among 6-to-17-year-olds was up 27 percent versus May. Streaming accounted for 66 percent of their total time spent with TV.

Broadcast and cable, meanwhile, as is to be expected in the summer season, saw viewership erode. Broadcast fell to 18.5 percent share of total TV, with cable at 23.4 percent.