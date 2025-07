ADVERTISEMENT

Roblox has launched a new licensing platform with Lionsgate, Netflix, Sega and Kodansha among the inaugural partners.

The Roblox License Manager initiative enables creators to tap into select IP. Eventually, the Roblox License Manager will be available to all eligible IP owners.

“Our vision is to empower all creators to easily partner with the franchises they love and bring the franchises’ licensed IP into their experiences,” the gaming platform said in announcing the move. “To achieve this, we’re simplifying how IP owners manage and license their IP at scale so that creators can use that IP on Roblox.”

Seven IPs are available for licensed use by eligible creators, including Squid Game, Stranger Things, Twilight, Saw, Divergent, Now You See Me, and Like A Dragon. Two more will follow in the coming weeks, with additional IPs being added later this year.

Roblox reaches 97.8 million average daily active users.

“Roblox offers a unique and dynamic platform for our fans to connect with beloved franchises in interactive and personal ways,” said Jenefer Brown, executive VP and head of global products and experiences at Lionsgate. “We’re excited to engage with the Roblox creator community and can’t wait to see the innovative experiences they bring to life with our IP.”

“The creativity of the Roblox community is truly inspiring, and we are thrilled to offer our popular manga, novels and their anime adaptations to creators through a new form of licensing,” said Yoshinobu Noma, president and CEO of Kodansha. “This partnership allows us to deepen our connection with fans and explore new storytelling avenues within immersive experiences, in line with our global purpose: Inspire Impossible Stories.”