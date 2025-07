ADVERTISEMENT

Severance has scored 27 nominations for the 77th Emmy Awards, while The Studio dominates on the comedy front with 23 nods.

“In a year when the industry has continued to evolve—creatively, structurally and economically—one thing remains clear, powerful performances and compelling stories still cut through,” said Television Academy Chair Cris Abrego. “Emmy voters took notice this year as more members voted in the competition than ever before. It’s a reminder of the impact incredible television and exceptional artists have on all of us. We’re looking forward to recognizing the teams and individuals that rose to the top this season as we celebrate the best of television.”

Severance is up against Andor, The Diplomat, The Last of Us, Paradise, The Pitt, Slow Horses and The White Lotus in the drama category. The contenders for outstanding comedy series are Abbott Elementary, The Bear, Hacks, Nobody Wants This, Only Murders in the Building, Shrinking, The Studio and What We Do in the Shadows. Adolescence is up for outstanding limited or anthology series with Black Mirror, Dying for Sex, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story and The Penguin. The outstanding TV movie category includes Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy, The Gorge, Mountainhead, Nonnas and Rebel Ridge.

Paradise‘s Sterling K. Brown, Slow Horses‘ Gary Oldman, The Last Of Us‘s Pedro Pascal, Severance‘s Adam Scott and The Pitt‘s Noah Wyle are up for best actor in a drama. Kathy Bates is up for lead actress for her work on Matlock, up against Sharon Horgan in Bad Sisters, Britt Lower in Severance, Bella Ramsey in The Last of Us and Keri Russell in The Diplomat.

Lead actor nods in comedy went to Adam Brody for Nobody Wants This, Seth Rogen for The Studio, Jason Segel in Shrinking, Martin Short for Only Murders In The Building and Jeremy Allen White in The Bear. Lead actresses up for awards in the comedy category are Uzo Aduba in The Residence, Kristen Bell for Nobody Wants This, Quinta Brunson in Abbott Elementary, Ayo Edebiri in The Bear and Jean Smart for Hacks.

For limited series, anthology or movie, lead actor nods went to Colin Farrell in The Penguin, Stephen Graham in Adolescence, Jake Gyllenhaal in Presumed Innocent, Brian Tyree Henry in Dope Thief and Cooper Koch for Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story. Cate Blanchett is up for best actress for Disclaimer, as are Meghann Fahy for Sirens, Rashida Jones in Black Mirror, Cristin Milioti in The Penguin and Michelle Williams in Dying for Sex.

Up for best documentary or nonfiction special are Deaf President Now!, Martha, Pee-wee As Himself, Sly Lives! (Aka The Burden Of Black Genius) and Will & Harper. Chef’s Table is a contender in the series category with 100 Foot Wave, Simone Biles Rising, SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night and Social Studies.

In the reality competition category, The Traitors faces off against The Amazing Race, RuPaul’s Drag Race, Survivor and Top Chef. In the running for best game show are Celebrity Family Feud, Jeopardy!, The Price is Right, Wheel of Fortune and Who Wants to be a Millionaire.

The 77th Emmy Awards air on CBS on September 14 with Nate Bargatze as host and Jesse Collins Entertainment executive producing.