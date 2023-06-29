NBCUniversal to Launch Slew of FAST Offerings

ADVERTISEMENT

NBCUniversal is releasing new FAST linear content offerings from across the NBCU Television & Streaming portfolio and NBCUniversal Global Distribution library.

For the first time, viewers can access programming across all NBCUniversal genres centered on popular titles and categories available anytime at no additional cost. NBCUniversal has inked agreements with Amazon Freevee and Xumo Play for the entire FAST content portfolio.

The offerings are curated with content from past seasons of series such as Saturday Night Live, The Real Housewives franchises, Top Chef and Keeping Up with the Kardashians, along with Spanish-language entertainment and news from Telemundo, including Historias de Amor, Lo Mejor de Telemundo and Telemundo al Día. Hit library television series such as Little House on the Prairie; Murder, She Wrote; and Saved by the Bell, along with genre-based sitcoms, action, crime, westerns and monster movie content will also launch as dedicated FAST channels.

“NBCUniversal is in the enviable position of owning a vast array of iconic shows that are not part of our broadcast and cable networks to curate a valuable portfolio of FAST channels,” said Matt Schnaars, president of NBCUniversal Content Distribution. “These channels, with content from some of the most recognizable brands in television, will find an immediate audience in the growing FAST ecosystem, and create value for NBCUniversal, our distribution partners, and our advertisers.”

“In this ever-growing entertainment landscape, we are proud to be a company that offers an extensive library of beloved film and tv series to fulfill the appetite of every viewer,” said Belinda Menendez, president and chief revenue officer at NBCUniversal Global Distribution. “With decades worth of titles from various genres, audiences will now have more ways to find our popular content through this wide assortment of hand-selected FAST channels.”

“Freevee has grown into a destination for a vast selection of FAST Channels, offering customers a wide selection of programming to stream from nearly any device including the Freevee app, Fire TV, and Prime Video,” said Ryan Pirozzi, head of Amazon Freevee. “We’re honored to be a launch partner for the full slate of FAST Channels coming from the NBCUniversal portfolio and can’t wait for Freevee customers to enjoy nearly 50 new channels, offering endless hours of lean back content to enjoy.”

“Xumo’s NBCUniversal existing FAST channels have always been top performers on Xumo Play and this new offering will bring more quality programming from networks like NBC, Bravo, NBC Sports and Telemundo to our growing catalog of content,” said Stefan Van Engen, VP of content programming and partnerships at Xumo. “Additionally, by providing NBCUniversal with tools and services to bring these channels to other platforms, we can help this great content reach even more audiences.”