Leading Distributors Set for FAST Festival

Banijay Rights’ Shaun Keeble, All3Media International’s Gary Woolf, ITV Studios’ Graham Haigh and Cineflix Rights’ Mike Gould are lined up for a special session on opportunities in the FAST space for distributors with significant scale during the FAST Festival, taking place July 25 and 26. You can register for the event here for free.

Keeble serves as VP of digital at Banijay Rights. Woolf is executive VP of strategic development at All3Media International. Haigh is executive VP of global business development and digital at ITV Studios. Gould is senior VP of digital at Cineflix Rights. Together, the executives will discuss their experience so far with FAST channels, single IP versus genre channels, finding new ways of connecting with audiences and monetizing content, prospects for growth in the next 12 to 24 months and in which countries.

The FAST Festival will explore the booming FAST and AVOD segment, delivering keynotes and panels with leading FAST channel operators, AVOD acquisition executives and distributors.

