Showcase: Megamedia

Mega, the first private channel in Chile, began broadcasting in 1990 and currently operates under Megamedia, a subsidiary of Grupo Empresarial Bethia, a prominent entity in the country. Today, Megamedia is the largest media holding company in Chile, encompassing various channels such as Mega2, Mega Ficción, MegaPlus and ETC. Additionally, Megamedia offers the streaming service MegaGo, operates the radio conglomerate MegamediaRadio and manages international content distribution through Mega Global Entertainment (MGE).

In recent years, the company has become a leading creator of scripted content in the country. With a commitment to producing high-quality offerings, the company looks to solidify the presence of its titles at a national level and expand its reach into global markets. The aim is to broaden and diversify its production and distribution initiatives.

The extensive catalog of drama productions has become one of Mega’s defining qualities. A few years ago, when other Chilean channels were shutting down their novelas (or locally known as teleseries) production, Mega took a different path. Mega established a division under the leadership of the well-known veteran producer and director María Eugenia Rencoret. Under her leadership, Mega started creating teleseries for various slots, including late night at 10:30 p.m. This enabled the company to explore narratives and address subjects that would not be possible in other slots.

Mega’s latest production for its prime-time slot is Generación 98, which, spearheaded by a team of writers under the leadership of Pablo Illanes, has swiftly emerged as a leader in terms of viewership within its initial weeks.

The story unfolds at a highly anticipated class reunion, where seven former classmates meet after 25 years. Now in their forties, they reminisce about their school days, relishing in the joyous atmosphere and creating lasting memories. With heartfelt toasts and nostalgic emotions, they celebrate the passage of time and the cherished moments they shared. However, the aftermath of this reunion unearths a long-kept secret, one that binds them all together yet remains unspoken. This revelation will forever intertwine their lives, as they confront the consequences of their shared past. It stars Daniela Ramírez and Nicolás Oyarzún and is directed by Nicolás Alemparte.

“This is the first time I’ve been involved in a project that truly represents my generation, delving into its challenges and exploring the impact of childhood and memories,” says Ramírez. “While the ’80s are often discussed, the ’90s generation was personally close to me, and I hadn’t seen it adequately portrayed in fiction. It was very special to collaborate with colleagues who have experienced similar things, sharing a collective understanding. It has sparked nostalgic memories and allowed us to reflect on our personal growth and development up to the present. The journey has been truly remarkable.”

Regarding her character, Marta Salazar, Ramírez comments: “I wouldn’t have imagined ever being given this role because sometimes you are stereotyped into certain characters with certain traits and personalities. The role was challenging because Marta is different from who I am in many regards. I loved the challenge, to be able to enter a completely different type of role. But you also realize that when you begin to approach the character, she is very layered and nuanced. Certain qualities start to emerge that were hidden or kept secret.”

She adds: “I have had to embrace certain aspects of insecurity to portray the character, as she is a very shy individual. It has been a challenge for her to reconnect with her classmates after the traumatic experiences she endured, including bullying and hurtful jokes. These past events have instilled in her a sense of resistance, making it difficult for her to face her peers again. Revisiting the fragility of her childhood and confronting insecurities has been a profound and empowering journey for me as well. It has made me realize my own insecurities in various aspects of life. I have had to emphasize and explore those aspects, which has been an intriguing self-discovery process.”

“Generación 98 is a story that resonates with people, incorporating elements found in Pablo Illanes’ works, such as intrigue and revenge,” adds Alemparte. “The production has captivated audiences because they see themselves reflected in the stories of relationships and romance, as well as the problems and conflicts portrayed. We have realized that, even within comedy, one can effectively deliver sharp social criticism. All these elements combine to make Generación 98 an engaging romantic comedy.”

Regarding the international appeal of Generación 98, he says: “The way people relate to each other is the same all over the world. I don’t think it is only a problem we face in Chile. At the age of 40, we all have a great crisis of who we were, where we are going and who we want to be in the world today. Our characters face those questions daily, in addition to how they want to lead lives that are more significant and meaningful. Addressing these issues certainly generates some instability as they navigate their unresolved problems. At the age the characters are at, the important question to ask is, who do we want to be?”

Ramírez comments: “I believe that the story extends beyond a specific generation in Chile. It addresses various contemporary issues such as separations, bullying and homosexuality. It explores the courage required to confront a long-standing marriage and question one’s true desires and happiness. These are aspects our generation is now more open to exploring, which I find incredibly significant. It is crucial to approach these matters responsibly, acknowledging that they exist and affect us. In this regard, I perceive them as universal Latin American issues that transcend borders. They are concerns that arise not only within our region but also in any other part of the world. Essentially, human beings share similar emotions, and that is what makes this story relatable, whether in our own country or elsewhere.”

