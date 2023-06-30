MIPCOM Cannes Diversify TV Awards Opens 2023 Call for Entries

ADVERTISEMENT

MIPCOM Cannes has opened the global call for entries for the seventh edition of the MIPCOM Cannes Diversify TV Awards, which recognize the promotion of diversity and inclusion in international TV.

Submissions are being accepted through July 21. To be eligible, programs must provide a fair and balanced representation of race and ethnicity, LGBTQIA+ and disabled communities; show a positive impact; stand out in originality and excellence in terms of storytelling, casting and production values; challenge stereotypes; and have aired over the past year, between July 23, 2022, and July 21, 2023. The nine awards will be presented live on stage during the industry ceremony on day two of MIPCOM Cannes on October 17.

Last year, the Diversify TV Awards attracted a record 191 submissions from 27 countries. They are organized by MIPCOM Cannes in collaboration with founding partner Diversify TV and in association with founding presenting partner A+E Networks. Awards partners also include All3Media International, Telefilm Canada/Canada Media Fund and first-time partner OUTtv.

“These awards are about impact, not platitudes,” said Lucy Smith, director of MIPCOM Cannes and MIPJunior. “We elevate each year in Cannes the amazing breadth of talent and content makers from across the globe who bring to the screen powerful and authentic representation in scripted and unscripted. For those nominated, it is a unique accolade; for those attending, a road map to what’s possible.”