Conecta FICTION & ENTERTAINMENT Wraps with Attendance Record

ADVERTISEMENT

Conecta FICTION & ENTERTAINMENT has wrapped after welcoming 1,031 accredited professionals from 41 countries, a 30 percent gain on last year’s attendance.

Around 68 percent of the participants were from Spain, while the United States, France, Mexico, Argentina, Portugal, Poland the U.K. and Germany had the next largest numbers of delegates.

More than 5,000 face-to-face meetings were held at the Palacio de Congresos El Greco and a total of 23 panels, eight keynotes, six open pitching sessions, six private pitching sessions and eight workshops took place. Five of these were part of the special program dedicated to Mexico and Poland as focus countries.

The fourth edition of Conecta THINK TANK saw 83 delegates debate about present and future challenges of the audiovisual industry. The Conecta MEET LUNCH saw 120 attendees.

The first edition of the Spain Content Showcase brought together around 30 international buyers and acquisition executives, who were able to view the latest content from Atresmedia Television, Filmax, Mediterráneo Mediaset España Group, Movistar Plus+ International, Onza Distribution and The Mediapro Studio Distribution.

Conecta FICTION & ENTERTAINMENT has already revealed that Brazil and Portugal will serve as focus countries for next year’s edition.